Addison Seale Scores 77 points for 2nd-Place SBCC Swim Team at Pasadena Invite

Swimming

Addison Seale posted two wins and a second on Saturday, leading SBCC to second place in the 16th annual Pasadena Invitational swim meet.

Orange Coast won the 22-school meet with 851 points. The Vaqueros were next at 557, followed by Golden West (431), Cypress (366) and Pasadena (302).

“We swam amazing today,” said coach Chuckie Roth, whose team is 32-1 this season. “Our goal was to finish in the top five and we took second which was fantastic.”

Seale won the 100 and 200 breaststroke and placed second in the 400 IM. She set a school record in the 200 breast in 2:32.36 and her 100 breast time of 1:09.24 is No. 2 all-time. She also swam on three relays (200 medley, 400 free, 800 free) that took second to Orange Coast.

The 800 free relay team of Kristina Hill, Seale, Halie Johnson and Alex Humann broke the all-time Vaquero mark by 17-hundredths of a second with an 8:08.50 clocking.

In the two-day meet, Seale compiled three wins, one second and swam on all five relay teams that posted four 2nds and a 3rd. She scored 77 points, the third-highest women’s total.

Hill was second in the 1650 free (18:39.29) and set a school record by nearly 15 seconds with her 1000 split of 11:14.47. Humann placed third in the 100 butterfly and 200 freestyle and fourth in the 200 butterfly. Her time in the 200 free (1:59.98) is No. 2 on SBCC’s all-time list. Hill was fifth in the 200 free in 2:01.80, the third-best all-time mark.

Humann swam the 200 anchor leg on the 800 free relay that set a new school record.

Reese Ellestad was fourth in the 100 free and 100 back and also swam on the 200 medley relay and anchored the 400 free relay team.

“We performed great across the board,” said Roth, who helped start the Vaquero program in 2014. “We have to find a way to maintain what we’ve been doing and carry that into the WSC and State meets.”

The Vaqueros will seek their second straight title in the WSC Championships on April 21-23 at Cuesta.