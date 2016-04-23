Addison Seale’s Swims Keep SBCC in WSC Lead

Swimming

Addison Seale captured the 400 IM for her second individual win on Friday and SBCC extended its lead to 105 points in the WSC Women’s Swimming Championships at Cuesta.

The Vaqueros won five of seven events on Day 2 and have claimed 10 of 12 races in the three-day meet in San Luis Obispo. SBCC won its first WSC women’s swim title last year.

Santa Barbara has 505.5 points and Ventura is second at 400.5. L.A. Pierce is third in the 10-team field at 229, followed by Cuesta (213), Canyons (209) and L.A. Valley (197).

Seale swam 4:49.34 to win the 400 IM by nearly 10 seconds. Haley Crowley won the 100 breaststroke in the third-fastest time in school history (1:10.77) and took fourth in the 400 IM.

Reese Ellestad was first in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.91. She swam 1:00.49 in the 100 back prelim for the No. 2 school mark.

“I’m so proud of Reese, she swam a great 100 backstroke,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “We swam great as a team for the second straight day. I was also impressed by Addison Seale and Haley Crowley winning conference championships.

“My team continues to amaze me. I’m lucky to coach a group like this.”

The Vaqueros took five of the top 10 spots in the 100 back with Mackenzie Richards finishing third (1:06.92) and Anna Manfreda, Ashley Collins and Charissa Dorn taking 8th, 9th and 10th place.

The Vaqueros won both relays on Friday and they’re a perfect 4-0 in the meet. Seale has swum on three of the four relay winners.

Santa Barbara won the 200 medley relay by nearly five seconds with a 1:53.48 clocking by Ellestad, Seale, Alex Humann and Kendra Carr. They also took the final race of the day, the 800 free relay, beating Ventura by 14.1 seconds with the No. 3 all-time mark of 8:09.33.

Humann was third in the 100 butterfly and the Vaqueros went 2-3-4 in the 200 free with the trio of Humann (1:59.47), Kristina Hill (1:59.60) and Halie Johnson (2:03.34).

Prelims get under way for the last seven events (5 individual, 2 relays) on Saturday at 9 a.m. The finals will start at 3:30 p.m.