Swimming

Addison Seale Selected as SBCC’s Athlete of the Year

Addison Seale, an All-American in water polo and swimming, has a 3.5 GPA and was named SBCC’s female Athlete of the Year.
Addison Seale, an All-American in water polo and swimming, has a 3.5 GPA and was named SBCC’s female Athlete of the Year.  (SBCC Sports Information)
By Dave Loveton, SBCC Sports Information | May 26, 2016 | 10:51 p.m.

Addison Seale, a two-sport star in water polo and swimming, has been chosen as SBCC’s female Athlete of the Year for the 2015-16 school year.

The freshman from La Jolla was the second-leading scorer on the women’s water polo team that won its second straight WSC title in the fall of 2015 and finished fifth in Southern Cal for the second straight year.

She dominated in swimming this spring, winning the season-opening WSC Pentathlon and racking up seven wins (3 individual, 4 relays) at the WSC Championships, where she was named WSC co-Swimmer of the Year. Her individual wins came in the 200 and 400 IM and the 200 breaststroke.

 

The Vaqueros won their second consecutive WSC title, beating Ventura by 125 points. Seale piled up 45 points in the State swim meet with a 3rd-, 4th- and 5th-place finish. 

“Addison Seale is an incredibly dedicated student-athlete,” said coach Chuckie Roth. “In water polo, she is a student of the game, always learning. In swimming, she is always working on her strokes and finding ways to be more efficient in the water.”

Along with her incredible performance in the water, Seale also succeeds in the classroom. Currently, she is majoring in Communications with a 3.5 GPA.

“Addison is diligent student,” Roth stated. “ She pushes herself and does not settle for being average. She sets goals and works to reach them.”

Seale and the Vaqueros recorded their highest finish in the State Championships, taking fourth place at East L.A. College.

 “I am lucky to coach an athlete like Addision,” concluded Roth. “She was an eight-time All-American in swimming and a water polo All-American. She has grown tremendously this year as a person, athlete and leader in our program.”

