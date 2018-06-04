Monday, June 4 , 2018, 10:53 am | Overcast with Haze 62º

 
 
 
 

United Way Adds $300,000 to County Agencies for Disaster Relief

By Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County | April 10, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

United Way of Santa Barbara County (UWSBC) has announced six additional grant awards totaling $300,000 to support Thomas Fire and flood recovery, bringing the total funds disbursed by UWSBC to $801,000.

The funds are delivered in partnership with the United Way of Greater Los Angeles, which has established a Southern California Wildfire and Flood Fund.

The fund has secured donations from the public and organizations including 21st Century Fox, Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Edison International, the Los Angeles Rams, and Southern California Gas Company.

A portion of the fund has been earmarked for Santa Barbara County to support intermediate and long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts for low-income families affected by the Thomas Fire and resulting floods.

Grants awarded through the Southern California Wildfire and Flood Fund are supporting efforts to stabilize the economic and housing situations of low-income families affected.

The grants are in addition to the $501,000 UWSBC’s long term recovery committee released to 16 agencies providing immediate assistance to survivors and evacuees in February for the United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund phase one distribution.

“Our community has a long way to go in the recovery and rebuilding process,” said Steve Ortiz, president/CEO, United Way of Santa Barbara County.

“However, we are honored to not only be able to give back to those who’ve lost so much, but to also be working alongside many generous members of our community,” he said.

The latest award of $300,000 has been distributed among the following six agencies:

Family Service Agency of Santa Barbara County: $70,000 for case management

Foodbank of Santa Barbara County: $35,000 for food distribution

Future Leaders of America, Inc.: $70,000 for individual and family support

The Salvation Army: $50,000 for shelter and individual and family support

Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics: $40,000 for health services

Unity Shoppe, Inc.: $35,000 for case management

Locally, United Ways of Ventura and Santa Barbara counties formed a strategic partnership to create the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund to help the region recover.

In Santa Barbara, UWSBC’s long term recovery committee, made up of volunteer representatives from a cross-section of the community, has selected 18 total agencies for funding.

The phase two distribution of funds from the United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund will focus on individuals and families directly affected by the disaster and will take place in late spring.

The phase two distribution will be carried out in partnership with organizations who provide case management for the individuals impacted by the disasters. Details will be announced soon.

All funds donated to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, which has currently raised more than $4 million for Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, will go toward services that address the needs of individuals and families affected by the disasters.

For more information about recipient agencies, visit www.unitedwaysb.org/thomas-recovery.

Angel Pacheco for United Way of Santa Barbara County

 

