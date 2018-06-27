Additional Defendants in Santa Barbara County Embezzlement Case Will Spend Time Behind Bars

Additional defendants have pleaded guilty and will be sentenced to state prison in a Santa Barbara County embezzlement case involving a former Public Works Department accountant, the District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Lynn Hogan, 48, who entered a guilty plea, was sentenced to nine years and eight months in state prison on June 6, and ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution, said Brian Cota, senior deputy district attorney.

Eight other defendants were named in the case, which accused Hogan of forging county claims forms and conspiring with others to take the public funds, which totaled about $2 million, according to authorities.

None of the other defendants was a county employee during the crimes, according to the county.

Michael Anzivino pleaded guilty Wednesday to theft of public funds, forgery, conspiracy to steal public funds, and money laundering, and will be sentenced Aug. 8 to more prison time than Hogan herself: 13 years and eight months in prison, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

He will also be ordered to pay $2.5 million in restitution to the county, the same as Hogan.

Leanna Harada also pleaded guilty to charges of theft of public funds, forgery and conspiracy to steal public funds, and will be sentenced to 270 days in Santa Barbara County Jail, five years of probation, and ordered to pay restitution of $54,600, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Wendy Puchli pleaded guilty on June 13 to the same charges as Harada, and will be sentenced to six years in prison and ordered to pay about $426,000 in restitution to the county.

The District Attorney’s Office said it dismissed charges against two defendants, Richard Kaplinski and Vincent Anzivino, “because of evidence that they may have been unwitting accomplices in the conspiracy.”

Charges will also be dismissed against defendant Michael Elliott, who cashed a fraudulent check for $10,421, after he pays full restitution to the county, according to the District Attorney’s Office.

Christina Huffman and Michelle Lavin both pleaded guilty to charges of theft of public funds, forgery and conspiracy on May 30 and will be sentenced in July, Cota previously told Noozhawk.

Lavin is expected to be sentenced to five years in state prison, and be ordered to pay about $312,000 in restitution to the county, according to Cota. Huffman is expected to be sentenced to six months in County Jail and five years of probation, and ordered to pay about $28,000 in restitution to the county.

With Wednesday’s pleas, all nine related cases have been resolved, though sentencing hearings are scheduled for July and August for some defendants.

“The successful prosecution of this case would not have been possible without the cooperation of multiple Santa Barbara County departments, the thorough and rigorous investigation of Supervising District Attorney Investigator Chris Clement, and the excellent leadership of Senior Deputy District Attorney Brian Cota,” District Attorney Joyce Dudley said in a statement Wednesday.

“This theft was a direct assault upon the people of Santa Barbara County. It is my hope that this timely disposition and the ensuing state prison sentences will send a clear message to others.”

As a follow-up to this embezzlement case, the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury recently investigated the county's internal financial controls and found them lacking.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.