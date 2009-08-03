Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:33 pm | Fair 64º

 
 
 

Additional Fire Restrictions to Take Effect in Los Padres National Forest

Recreational target shooting and smoking are among new limits imposed to reduce fire danger

By Joe Pasinato | August 3, 2009 | 9:05 p.m.

In response to the increasing danger and possibility of wildland fire, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Monday that additional fire restrictions will take effect Wednesday.

The restrictions will remain in effect until the end of fire season, when the forest receives at least 2 inches of rainfall.

The additional fire restrictions include the following:

» Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of the forest except at the Winchester Gun Club in Santa Barbara County and the Ojai Valley Gun Club in Ventura County. Hunting with a valid state of California hunting license is exempt from the restriction.

» Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the forest except within an enclosed vehicle, building or campfire use site.

Fire restrictions already in place include the following:

» Open fires, campfires or charcoal fires are allowed only in campfire use sites. Campfires must be attended at all times and extinguished upon leaving.

» Portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed in areas other than campfire use sites, but only with a valid California campfire permit. Permits are available free at any Forest Service office. All flammable material must be cleared for a distance of 5 feet in all directions from a camp stove. In addition, a shovel must be available, and a responsible person must attend the stove at all times when it is in use.

» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or trails that are designated for such use. (This restriction is in effect year-round.) Make sure the engine is operating properly, and the operator must have an approved spark arrester.

Click here for visit a Forest Service office for more information, including a list of campfire use sites and for further information regarding fire-safe camping, visit the Los Padres National Forest website at www.fs.fed.us/r5/lospadres or contact your nearest Forest Service office.

Campfire Use Sites in Los Padres National Forest

Monterey Ranger District

Arroyo Seco Campground /Group Camp
Arroyo Seco Day Use Area
Bottchers Gap Campground
China Camp
Escondido Campground
Kirk Creek Campground
Nacimiento Campground
Mill Creek Day Use Area
Plaskett Creek Campground/Group Camp
Ponderosa Campground
Sand Dollar Day Use Area
Santa Lucia Memorial Park Campground
White Oaks Camp

Mount Pinos Ranger District

Aliso Park Campground
Ballinger Campground
Caballo Campground
Campo Alto Campground
Chuchupate Campground
Chula Vista Campground
Dome Springs Campground
Dutchman Campground
Halfmoon Campground
Hardluck Campground
Kings Camp Campground
Marian Campground
McGill Campground
McGill Group Campground
Mt. Pinos Campground
Nettle Springs Campground
Pine Springs Campground
Rancho Nuevo Campground
Reyes Creek Campground
Thorn Meadows Campground
Tinta Campground
Toad Springs Campground
Valle Vista Campground

Ojai Ranger District

Holiday Group Campground
Middle Lion Campground
Pine Mountain Campground
Reyes Peak Campground
Rose Valley Campground
Wheeler Gorge Campground

Santa Lucia Ranger District

American Canyon Campground
Baja Campground
Barrel Spring Campground
Bates Canyon Campground
Brookshire Campground
Buck Spring Campground
Cerro Alto Campground
Colson Campground
Cumbre Day Use Area
Davy Brown Campground
Figueroa Campground
Friis Campground
Hi Mountain Campground
Horseshoe Spring Campground
La Panza Campground
Miranda Pine Campground
Navajo Campground
Navajo OHV Staging Area
Nira Campground
Pino Alto Day Use Area
Wagon Flat Campground

Santa Barbara Ranger District

Cachuma Campground
Falls Day Use Area
Fremont Campground
Live Oak Day Use Area
Los Prietos Campground
Lower Oso Day Use Area
Middle Santa Ynez Campground
Mono Campground
P-Bar Flat Campground
Paradise Campground
Red Rock Day Use Area
Rock Camp
Sage Hill Campground
Upper Oso Campground
White Rock Day Use Area

— Joe Pasinato is a spokesman for the U.S. Forest Service, Los Padres National Forest.

