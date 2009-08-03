Additional Fire Restrictions to Take Effect in Los Padres National Forest

Recreational target shooting and smoking are among new limits imposed to reduce fire danger

In response to the increasing danger and possibility of wildland fire, Los Padres National Forest officials announced Monday that additional fire restrictions will take effect Wednesday.

The restrictions will remain in effect until the end of fire season, when the forest receives at least 2 inches of rainfall.

The additional fire restrictions include the following:

» Recreational target shooting is prohibited in all areas of the forest except at the Winchester Gun Club in Santa Barbara County and the Ojai Valley Gun Club in Ventura County. Hunting with a valid state of California hunting license is exempt from the restriction.

» Smoking is prohibited in all areas of the forest except within an enclosed vehicle, building or campfire use site.

Fire restrictions already in place include the following:

» Open fires, campfires or charcoal fires are allowed only in campfire use sites. Campfires must be attended at all times and extinguished upon leaving.

» Portable stoves and lanterns using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel are allowed in areas other than campfire use sites, but only with a valid California campfire permit. Permits are available free at any Forest Service office. All flammable material must be cleared for a distance of 5 feet in all directions from a camp stove. In addition, a shovel must be available, and a responsible person must attend the stove at all times when it is in use.

» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or trails that are designated for such use. (This restriction is in effect year-round.) Make sure the engine is operating properly, and the operator must have an approved spark arrester.

For more information, including a list of campfire use sites and for further information regarding fire-safe camping, visit the Los Padres National Forest website at www.fs.fed.us/r5/lospadres or contact your nearest Forest Service office.

