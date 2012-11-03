Monday, April 9 , 2018, 2:07 pm | Fair 82º

 
 
 
 

Adelante Charter School Celebrates Día de los Muertos on Sunday

By Holly Gil for Adelante Charter School | November 3, 2012 | 6:09 p.m.

Adelante Charter School’s fourth annual Day of the Dead Celebration will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St. in downtown Santa Barbara. This cultural celebration is open to everyone and admission is free.

Scheduled events include student performances, as well as Mariachi, Banda, Flamenco and Folklórico dancers and artists from the community. Student artwork from the Incredible Children’s Art Network (ICAN) will be exhibited as well. Mexican food and desserts will be sold.

The event is made possible because of the incredible parent support the school has fostered. Adelante, which means “moving forward,” is doing just that, and not only in the area of test scores. Adelante is also devoted to improving parent engagement. Research overwhelmingly shows that parent involvement in children’s learning is positively related to achievement. The more involved the parents are, the greater the achievement, which increases a child’s chances for success later in life. Adelante sees parents as the most important partners in education.

Adelante has been working hard to make parents and other family members feel welcome at the school, providing multiple opportunities for families to get involved regardless of language, and enabling participation from families who juggle so many responsibilities and pressures of work and family. Families, just like students, bring different assets and strengths, which when identified and used, can benefit the entire community.

As the parent of a first- and second-grader stated, “The community feel at Adelante Charter School is amazing. Events like this bring everyone together to celebrate our incredible children. We couldn’t pull off an event like this without such amazing families ... We are just better together. Come see for yourself!”

Día de los Muertos is just one of many events sponsored by Adelante’s PTSO (Parent, Teacher, Staff Organization). It is Adelante’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and all funds raised will go toward supporting student learning.

— Holly Gil is an Adelante Charter School parent and PTSO member.

