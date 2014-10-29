Adelante Charter School Hosting Día de los Muertos Celebration on Sunday

Dance, music, art, food and entertainment will fill your senses with the colors and sounds of Día de los Muertos, to be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 2, at La Casa de la Guerra.

The event is an annual celebration hosted by Adelante Charter School. Entry to the event is free and open to all.

Adelante’s sixth-graders will open the event with a presentation of their handmade altar, and explain the significance of the altar in this important cultural tradition. Performances from professional groups such as the Linda Vega Dance Studio, Grupo Danza Folklórico Quetzalcoatl and Mariachi las Olas de Santa Bárbara, as well as songs and performances by the students of Adelante, will follow.

Festival-goers will also enjoy art activities, games, face painting and mask-making, among other diversions. Mouth-watering tacos (fish, carne asada, carnitas, birria de res and rajas con queso), as well as quesadillas will be provided by El Zarape Restaurant of Santa Barbara.

A raffle will be held for a $1,000 prize. Raffle tickets are $3 each and can be purchased at the event.

For further information, please contact Adelante Charter School at 805.966.7392.

— Sheila Cullen is a board member for Adelante Charter School.