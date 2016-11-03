Día de Los Muertos Festival Celebrates Lives of Departed

Day of the Dead event is fund-raiser for Adelante Charter School

Adelante Charter School invites the community to its eighth annual Día de los Muertos/Day of the Dead celebration from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday, Nov. 6, at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St., Santa Barbara. Admission is free.

Día de los Muertos is a celebration of life for our departed loved ones. Recognized as a Mexican tradition, Día de los Muertos has long been observed throughout Mexico, in particular, the southern and central regions, for centuries.

The holiday became more prominent in California in the early 1970s. Today, Día de los Muertos has become both a public celebration of life and Latina/o culture in the U.S.

Adelante’s Día de los Muertos includes Mexican and other Latin American cultural aspects in recognition of our diverse, U.S. Latina/o communities.

The festival includes performances from community groups such as Zermeño Dance, Cruz Dance Company, Grupo Quetzalcoatl, as well as songs and presentations by the students of Adelante Charter School.

The event offers carnival games, face painting, hair feathers, sugar-skull and cookie decorating, and other art activities. Local artists will also be selling their artwork.

Taco lunch plates will be provided by El Zarape restaurant, numerous desserts will be sold and there will be a chance to win a $500 prize in the raffle. Raffle tickets are $3 each and can be purchased at the event.

This is Adelante’s biggest fundraiser of the year; all funds raised will go toward supporting student learning.

Adelante Charter School is Santa Barbara’s only K-6 dual language elementary school. For further information on this event or the school, call 966-7392 or visit www.adelantecharter.org

— Holly Gil for Adelante Charter School.