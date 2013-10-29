Adelante Charter School Parents Prepare for Día de los Muertos Celebration

A group of dedicated Adelante Charter School parents have been working hard to put on one of the school’s biggest celebrations of the year.

Adelante will be hosting its Día de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 3 at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St.

The celebration promises fun for the entire family, with plenty of entertainment, food and raffle prizes. Attendees may enjoy tacos provided by La Colmena, play Mexican lotería or get a hair wrap, and browse the many vendor stalls of local artisans. There will be a DJ as well as performances by children and professional dancers throughout the afternoon.

Raffle ticket holders may win a Sonos Playbar, $500 in cash, an iPod Nano or Amazon Kindle. Also being raffled are gift certificates to many local restaurants, salons and other shops in town.

There is no entry fee for the event. Raffle tickets are $3 and may be purchased in advance at the school’s office, or at the event itself.

For more information, call Adelante Charter School at 805.966.7392.

— Sheila Cullen is a member of Adelante Charter School's Board of Directors.