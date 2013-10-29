Wednesday, June 13 , 2018, 9:41 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Adelante Charter School Parents Prepare for Día de los Muertos Celebration

By Sheila Cullen for Adelante Charter School | October 29, 2013 | 4:55 p.m.

A group of dedicated Adelante Charter School parents have been working hard to put on one of the school’s biggest celebrations of the year.

Adelante will be hosting its Día de los Muertos celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 3 at Casa de la Guerra, 15 E. De la Guerra St.

The celebration promises fun for the entire family, with plenty of entertainment, food and raffle prizes. Attendees may enjoy tacos provided by La Colmena, play Mexican lotería or get a hair wrap, and browse the many vendor stalls of local artisans. There will be a DJ as well as performances by children and professional dancers throughout the afternoon.

Raffle ticket holders may win a Sonos Playbar, $500 in cash, an iPod Nano or Amazon Kindle. Also being raffled are gift certificates to many local restaurants, salons and other shops in town.

There is no entry fee for the event. Raffle tickets are $3 and may be purchased in advance at the school’s office, or at the event itself.

For more information, call Adelante Charter School at 805.966.7392.

— Sheila Cullen is a member of Adelante Charter School's Board of Directors.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 