Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 2:02 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Adelante Charter School Names New Executive Director/Principal

By Dominic Paszkeicz | September 26, 2016 | 3:17 p.m.

The Adelante Charter School Board of Directors is has announced the selection of David Bautista as the school’s new executive director/principal.

“Adelante is a pearl in the Santa Barbara community,” said Bautista, who most recently served as assistant superintendent for the Oregon Department of Education where he oversaw the Education and Equity Unit responsible for English learner programs and outcomes.

Bautista was instrumental in establishing numerous dual-language and multilingual programs offered throughout the state of Oregon, focusing on closing the opportunity gap for culturally and linguistically diverse students.

Bautista earned dual bachelor's degrees at the University of Guadalajara, Mexico, and a masters of arts degree from the University of Arizona. He has administrative experience as a PK-12 charter school director, a superintendent and assistant state superintendent.

Bautista brings extensive expertise in multilingual education as well as a passion and vision for world-class education where proficiency in more than one language is essential. He has worked with seminal researchers in the area of dual-language education and has contributed to numerous publications and projects.

“From theory to practice, the development of two or more languages is my passion," said Bautista, who envisions Adelante as a “model charter school in California and in the nation.”

"Adelante Charter School is poised for our next phase of growth and Mr. Bautista has the passion and skills to help us become the premiere two-way immersion school on the Central Coast," said Dominic Paszkeicz, Adelante Charter School board president.  

Bautista succeeds Juanita Hernandez who led the school through tremendous growth for almost seven years.

Adelante Charter School is a Spanish-English immersion elementary school, where every child enters as a second language learner and every child graduates bilingual and biliterate.

Dominic Paszkeicz for Adelante Charter School

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 