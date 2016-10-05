Adelante Charter School Welcomes New Principal David Bautista

Adelante Charter School, a Santa Barbara elementary school that teaches Spanish and English, welcomed its newly hired executive director and principal last week.

David Bautista began on Sept. 26 after being selected by the school’s Board of Directors. He said Adelante is a great school and looks forward to supporting the teachers and students.

“The goals are extremely clear: promote the school and create a community of learners that will benefit by having a multicultural understanding and two languages that will give them a real world class education,” Bautista said.

Administrative experience and a deep understanding of dual-language education was an essential factor in the decision-making, Adelante founding member Holly Gil said.

“He comes to us with extensive experience in both areas,” Gil said. “He is intelligent and will be able to take Adelante places we have only dreamed of with his commitment to supporting Adelante as a national model for world-class dual-language education.”

Gil said Bautista is highly regarded in the field of education and in particular, dual-language education.

“He is committed to equity in education and believes that it cannot occur in only one language,” Gil said. “His vision for public education is closely aligned with Adelante’s mission.”

Bautista has worked at all levels of education and has strong management skills, Gil said.

“He knows how to organize and mobilize people and communities,” Gil said. “His legacy as a leader is outstanding. He connects well with families and is able to leverage strengths to maximize outcomes.”

Bautista previously worked as assistant superintendent for the Oregon Department of Education, where he oversaw the unit responsible for English learner programs.

He established dual-language and multilingual programs offered throughout Oregon, by focusing on closing the gap for linguistically and culturally diverse students.

Bautista received a dual bachelor’s degree at the University of Guadalajara, Mexico, and a master’s of arts degree from the University of Arizona.

He will replace Juanita Hernandez who led the school for almost seven years. Hernandez relocated to San Diego to be closer to her family, according to Santa Barbara Unified School District officials.

