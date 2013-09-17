Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 7:32 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Adelante Charter School’s STEM Program Yields High Science Scores

By Sheila Cullen for Adelante Charter School | September 17, 2013 | 8:10 a.m.

California’s STAR test data are out, and schools are busy analyzing their performances in critical subject areas. Adelante Charter School, Santa Barbara Unified’s two-way immersion elementary campus, continues to show significant gains.

Since 2009, when the school (formerly César Chávez Charter School) made dramatic changes to the instructional model, the school’s API has jumped a whopping 113 points. Most impressive were the science results for last year’s fifth-grade class. The students achieved the second-highest scores in the district after Washington Elementary, with 78 percent of students scoring at the proficient or advanced levels.

When results were narrowed to compare only those students in the socioeconomically disadvantaged subgroup across the district, Adelante came out on top by a significant margin.

ACS is seeing the results of a strong Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) focus, which emphasizes hands-on, student-centered learning, relevant real world problem-solving, inquiry and consistent opportunities for interaction with the natural world. Principal Juanita Hernandez has prioritized strengthening STEM disciplines K-6 and has directed resources to support both teachers and students.

Students at all grade levels participate in numerous field trips and outdoor experiences. Third-graders take an annual overnight trip to the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Fourth-graders participate in the MERITO Academy (Multicultural Education for Resource Issues Threatening Oceans), sponsored by the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, where students engage in fieldwork with scientists at Coal Oil Point Reserve as well as on the Channel Islands. Fifth-graders benefit from Kids-in-Nature, a program sponsored by UCSB’s Cheadle Center for Biodiversity and Ecological Restoration, which provides multiple experiences in the field with UCSB graduate students who serve as mentors. They also work with UCSB’s SciTrek program, where students actively engage in the scientific process from the development of investigative questions to the design of their own experiments, data analysis and presentation of results.

Sixth-graders are partnering with the Wilderness Youth Project this year and enjoy the amazing opportunity to explore and connect with the beauty of Santa Barbara’s wilderness on a regular basis. The sixth-grade class will also attend CIMI (Catalina Island Marine Institute) for a weeklong science camp. Together, these experiences inspire Adelante’s students to engage in more complex thinking, and produce self-directed, lifelong learners.

Holly Gil, school Site Council president and parent of four children at Adelante, has been instrumental in developing the STEM program. She has volunteered countless hours over the years teaching science in the classrooms, supporting teachers in science instruction and advocating for outdoor opportunities for all children.

“I’m so proud of the fifth-grade students, but not at all surprised by their test results," she said. "These children love science; you can see the joy in their faces as they are learning, and it is contagious. I’m so thankful for the Adelante community and their commitment to providing these enriching opportunities, and most impressively, they do it in two languages!”

— Sheila Cullen is a member of Adelante Charter School's Board of Directors.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 