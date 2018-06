Posted on November 1, 2016 | 1:15 p.m.

Source: Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels

Adeline T. Bunke, 90, of Santa Barbara, died Oct. 28, 2016. She was born on June 2,1926.

Visitation is 6-7 p.m. Friday at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel, 450 Ward Dr. Rosary is at 7 p.m. Friday, also at Welch-Ryce-Haider Goleta Chapel.

Mass will be at 10 a.m. Saturday at St. Raphael's Church, 5444 Hollister Ave., Santa Barbara, with interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave., Santa Barbara.

Arrangements by Welch-Ryce-Haider Funeral Chapels.