ADMHS Names New Director

A Massachusetts official is the new director of the county's Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services.

Ann Detrick has been named director of the county Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services by county Chief Executive Officer Mike Brown. “We are very fortunate to have someone of Dr. Detrick’s professional abilities and expert background to be joining our executive leadership team,” Brown said Oct. 24. Detrick has worked as deputy commissioner for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health as well other behavioral and mental health agencies. She holds a doctorate in social psychology from the University of Massachusetts. In Santa Barbara, Detrick will oversee a staff of about 330 employees and an annual operating budget of $73 million. Her first day on the job will be Jan. 2. Doug Barton, the department’s interim director, will continue in his capacity until Detrick begins her new duties.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >