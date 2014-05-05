ADMHS Offering New Mental Health Outreach Services in Carpinteria

Beginning this Thursday, May 8, the Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services will offer new mental health outreach services in Carpinteria.

Services will available on the second and fourth Thursday of the month from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carpinteria Community Church, 1111 Valecito Road.

Bilingual English and Spanish-speaking staff, as well as child care, will be available.

Behavioral health education and support, resource and referral guidance, brief therapeutic interventions and behavioral health screenings will be available. Individuals may be seen on a walk-in or appointment basis.

To make an appointment, please call Nancy Pludé at 805.884.6898 or Bonnie Zant at 805.884.6850.

— Suzanne Grimmesey is a chief strategy officer for Santa Barbara County ADMHS.