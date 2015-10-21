Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:11 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Advice

ADMHS RISE Project Will Serve Child Victims of Sexual Exploitation

By Eric Baizer for Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services | October 21, 2015 | 12:03 p.m.

The Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services (ADMHS) is developing a new program to serve the behavioral health needs of Santa Barbara County children at risk for, or victims of, commercial sexual exploitation.

Upon conclusion of staff recruitment and training, the Resiliency Interventions for Sexual Exploitation (RISE) Project will provide clinical, medical and peer support for sexually exploited children and their families throughout the county. The multidisciplinary team will apply an innovative, trauma-informed, strength-based approach consistent with the best practices in the field.  

Lisa Conn, MFT, RISE project supervisor, notes that “we have identified 60 Santa Barbara County children who are victims of, are at risk for, commercial sexual exploitation, but we believe that the actual number is much higher.” 

“The chronic psychological manipulation of children can result in devastating, long-term trauma requiring highly specialized behavioral health services,” explains Conn.  “With approximately 9.5 full-time equivalent staff, the RISE team will provide the array of clinical, behavioral and peer supports and services needed for the care and recovery of exploited children.” 

The annual budget of the RISE Project is approximately $886,000.  

At any given time, RISE serves between 40 and 60 children, teens and their families. A RISE pilot team is expected to be in place by the end of this year, and full implementation is expected by Spring 2016.

Funded by the innovation component of the Mental Health Services Act (MHSA), the RISE Project has already promoted an unprecedented level of collaboration among ADMHS, the District Attorney, the Public Defender, Juvenile Probation, DSS Juvenile Courts, Corizon Health, Juvenile Hall, schools, law enforcement and community-based organizations. 

At present, a process is being developed to provide specialized training in the recognition of commercial sexual exploitation of children and to link affected individuals to behavioral health services.

For more information, please contact Suzanne Grimmesey, ADMHS chief strategy officer, 805.886.5403 or Lisa Conn, MFT, RISE project supervisor, [email protected].

— Eric Baizer represents Santa Barbara County Department of Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 