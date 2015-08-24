Admission to Botanic Garden for Active Duty Military and their Families Free through Labor Day

Advice

The Santa Barbara Botanic Garden honors those who serve our country by participating in the national Blue Star Program.

A collaboration among the National Endowment for the Arts, Blue Star Families, the Department of Defense and museums across America, Blue Star Museums offers free admission to the nation’s service members, including National Guard and Reserve, and their families from Memorial Day through Labor Day 2015.

During the rest of the year, the garden offers military with ID a reduced admission rates. Those who visit in uniform are given free admission all year round.



Bring your whole family and your dog to cool off in the redwoods, take a free guided tour on weekends and enjoy five miles of trails through native plant communities from all over California.

Climb high for great views or stick to the paved paths around the meadow area for easy wheelchair and stroller access.

Check the garden's website for more details.

— Rebecca Mordini is the communications coordinator at the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden.