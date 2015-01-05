Wednesday, April 11 , 2018, 6:39 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Admissions Events Welcome Families to Experience Laguna Blanca School

By Jennifer Zacharias for Laguna Blanca School | January 5, 2015 | 6:39 p.m.

Laguna Blanca School invites local families to experience what current students and parents know and love about this treasured school.

There will be several upcoming opportunities for children and their parents to take an inside look into life at Laguna Blanca.

Saturday, Jan. 10 — Grades 5-12 Open House

All students and their families are encouraged to attend as an introduction to the Laguna community. Make the most of this wonderful opportunity to see our curriculum in action; meet and ask questions of teachers, administrators, and students; learn about Laguna’s co-curricular offerings; hear about college counseling, opportunities for leadership, and participation in athletics; and enjoy a question and answer period with a student panel.

Program runs 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Hope Ranch campus, 4125 Paloma Drive.

Thursday, January 22 — Grades EK-4 Open House

Parents are encouraged to attend as an introduction to the Laguna community. This event offers you a peek at life as a Laguna student and the opportunity to tour the school, meet and ask questions of teachers and administrators, and learn about the curriculum in each grade.

Program runs 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Montecito campus, 260 San Ysidro Road.

Campus Tours

The best way to discover Laguna Blanca School is to visit campus and learn about the programs. Families are encouraged to take a personal tour of the school with one of its admission officers. After you have toured the school, you may wish to take advantage of other opportunities to become better acquainted with Laguna Blanca, such as scheduling a class visit day. Tours are scheduled throughout the week on both campuses. Please contact the admission office at 805.687.2461 to make an appointment.

Laguna Blanca School is an Early K-12 co-educational, college preparatory day school. It guides students to greater heights by building upon the 80-year tradition of academic excellence with new and innovative teaching methods and programs. With the thriving experiential learning, STEM, and global studies programs, resourceful iPad initiative, and competitive Condor League athletics, the school continues to broaden and enrich its students’ educational experience.

Click here for more information.

— Jennifer Zacharias is a publicist representing Laguna Blanca School.

