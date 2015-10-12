Monday, April 30 , 2018, 4:25 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 
Admissions Open for CSU Channel Islands 2016 Term

By Kim Gregory for CSU Channel Islands | October 12, 2015 | 11:16 a.m.

CSU Channel Islands will accept applications from new students for the fall 2016 term during the months of October and November. The application period ends at midnight Monday, Nov. 30. 

High school seniors, community college transfer students and others are advised to apply early and must apply by visiting www.csumentor.edu to complete the online application. 

CSUMentor also offers detailed information about the CSU system and campuses, admission requirements and financial aid. 

CI is one of the fastest-growing universities in the nation and for fall 2016 projects an enrollment of 6,707 students as well as continued growth of approximately 500 new students each year.

The Admissions office is hosting a number of campus preview days for prospective students. Guests will receive information regarding the admission and application process, financial aid and campus life, they and can partake in a campus tour.

Visit go.csuci.edu/preview for additional details.

Midway between Santa Barbara and Los Angeles and minutes from the Pacific Ocean, CI is nestled in the foothills of the Santa Monica Mountains.

Established in 2002 as the newest of the 23 CSUs, CI offers a uniquely friendly, scenic and innovative public campus with 24 undergraduate degree programs, 6 graduate degrees and a wide variety of teaching and service credential programs.

For more information, visit www.csuci.edu or contact the CI Admissions & Recruitment office at [email protected] or 805.437.8520.

— Kim Gregory is a communications specialist for CSU Channel Islands.

 
