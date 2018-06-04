Young Mountain Lion Captured in Buellton Neighborhood

Fish & Wildlife officers tranquilized the animal and were assessing its condition

A young mountain lion spotted in a Buellton backyard Friday was tranquilized by wildlife officials, who were deciding if the animal needed medical attention and where to relocate it.

The sighting was first reported around 7:30 a.m. by a resident in the 100 block of Second Street, said Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff’s deputies responded and searched the area but did not locate or see a mountain lion, Hoover said.

Later, at about 10:20 a.m., another resident on Second Street reported seeing the small mountain lion in the backyard.

Deputies located the animal, which appears to be an adolescent mountain lion, Hoover said.

Fish & Wildlife officials arrived at the scene and captured the animal, Hoover said.

