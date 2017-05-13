Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 4:38 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Adolfo Garcia New Prevention and Treatment Director at CALM

By Denise Crosby for CALM | May 13, 2017 | 2:45 p.m.

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) has named Adolfo Garcia as its new North County director of prevention and treatment.

Adolfo Garcia Click to view larger
Adolfo Garcia

 

Garcia succeeds Scott Whiteley, who retired at the end of 2016 after years of service to CALM and Santa Barbara County.

Garcia is a seasoned mental-health and nonprofit professional with nearly 15 years of experience serving children and families in Santa Barbara County, the last 13 years of which he has spent at CALM.

“We are thrilled to announce that Adolfo Garcia, a senior program manager and dedicated 13-year veteran of CALM, will be our new North County director of prevention and treatment,” said Deborah Holmes, chief program officer at CALM.

“Adolfo has excelled as a clinician, forensic interviewer, supervisor and manager and he will be instrumental in sustaining and growing our North County operations,” she said.

Garcia began his CALM career in 2004 as a bilingual therapist on the Intensive In-Home team.

As a therapist, he provided individual and family therapy, parenting education, stress management, conflict resolution, and anger management skills to families in Santa Barbara.

Garcia served as a therapist for 10 years before becoming a clinical supervisor and program manager for CALM.

In  2008, Garcia became a certified child forensic interviewer with the Sexual Assault Forensic Team of Santa Barbara County. In that role, he has interviewed more than 100 children when there was an allegation of sexual abuse.

Most recently, Garcia was the senior program manager for Lompoc, overseeing all programs and therapists in CALM’s Lompoc office.

"While in graduate school, I remember saying I would never want to work with kids and teenagers. Thirteen years later I find myself working with some of the most vulnerable in our community — kids and teenagers," Garcia said.

"It's been an honor to have such a rewarding job and to work in an organization that focuses on preventing, treating and supporting our children, their families and the entire community," he said. "I have enjoyed every step of the journey."

Garcia was born and raised in Mexico. When he was 18, his family moved to Santa Barbara. Being bilingual and bicultural have been essential to his development of understanding and relating to others, he said.

After completing SBCC ESL program, Garcia graduated from La Sierra University with a bachelor of science degree. He graduated from Antioch University with an M.A. in clinical psychology.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 