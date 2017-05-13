Adolfo Garcia New Prevention and Treatment Director at CALM

CALM (Child Abuse Listening Mediation) has named Adolfo Garcia as its new North County director of prevention and treatment.

Garcia succeeds Scott Whiteley, who retired at the end of 2016 after years of service to CALM and Santa Barbara County.

Garcia is a seasoned mental-health and nonprofit professional with nearly 15 years of experience serving children and families in Santa Barbara County, the last 13 years of which he has spent at CALM.

“We are thrilled to announce that Adolfo Garcia, a senior program manager and dedicated 13-year veteran of CALM, will be our new North County director of prevention and treatment,” said Deborah Holmes, chief program officer at CALM.

“Adolfo has excelled as a clinician, forensic interviewer, supervisor and manager and he will be instrumental in sustaining and growing our North County operations,” she said.

Garcia began his CALM career in 2004 as a bilingual therapist on the Intensive In-Home team.

As a therapist, he provided individual and family therapy, parenting education, stress management, conflict resolution, and anger management skills to families in Santa Barbara.

Garcia served as a therapist for 10 years before becoming a clinical supervisor and program manager for CALM.

In 2008, Garcia became a certified child forensic interviewer with the Sexual Assault Forensic Team of Santa Barbara County. In that role, he has interviewed more than 100 children when there was an allegation of sexual abuse.

Most recently, Garcia was the senior program manager for Lompoc, overseeing all programs and therapists in CALM’s Lompoc office.

"While in graduate school, I remember saying I would never want to work with kids and teenagers. Thirteen years later I find myself working with some of the most vulnerable in our community — kids and teenagers," Garcia said.

"It's been an honor to have such a rewarding job and to work in an organization that focuses on preventing, treating and supporting our children, their families and the entire community," he said. "I have enjoyed every step of the journey."

Garcia was born and raised in Mexico. When he was 18, his family moved to Santa Barbara. Being bilingual and bicultural have been essential to his development of understanding and relating to others, he said.

After completing SBCC ESL program, Garcia graduated from La Sierra University with a bachelor of science degree. He graduated from Antioch University with an M.A. in clinical psychology.

For more information about all of CALM’s services, call 965-2376, or visit http://calm4kids.org.

— Denise Crosby for CALM.