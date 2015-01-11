Adolpho R. ‘Al’ Correa of Santa Barbara, 1926-2015

Posted on January 11, 2015 | 4:41 p.m.

Source: Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services

Adolpho R. “Al” Correa died peacefully at his residence on Jan. 7, 2015. He was 88.

Al was born in Santa Barbara on Nov. 7, 1926, to Leonarda and Clemente​ Correa. He attended local schools and was employed as a tree cutter with the State of California Highway Division (now Caltrans); he also served as a personal chauffeur for Mr. Goman and was a courtesy clerk for Vons in Montecito. Al was a member of the Moose Lodge.

Al is survived by his family, including sons Adolpho R. Correa Jr. (Jill) and William “Charlie” Correa, six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Special thanks to his goddaughter and caretaker, Patsy Valencia, for her personal attention and care for her Nino.

A public viewing will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 13 at Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services, 3120 State St. in Santa Barbara. The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 14 at Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic Church, 21 E. Sola St., followed by interment at Calvary Cemetery, 199 N. Hope Ave.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be directed to Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, 509 E. Montecito St., Santa Barbara, CA 93103.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.