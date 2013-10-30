Adopt-a-Block Organizes Post-Halloween Cleanup Event in Isla Vista

The Adopt-a-Block Program is putting together a two-day cleanup event called HalloClean to counter the Halloween events in Isla Vista.

Hundreds of volunteers are expected to help clean up Isla Vista this Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Local restaurants like the Isla Vista Food Co-Op, Silvergreen’s, Pita Pit, Woodstock’s Pizza and Pizza my Heart have generously agreed to donate food, and Monster Energy Drinks will be giving away cold beverages to the volunteers. UCSB campus organizations, the Coastal Fund and the Isla Vista Community Relations Committee are co-sponsoring the event.

The cleanup on Saturday will encompass a costume contest with cool prizes being awarded to the best costumes. The first 50 people to show up to the Sunday cleanup will receive a free Adopt-a-Block tank-top.

“I just want people to have fun with their friends while they are helping to improve the quality of life in their community and helping to fight against pollution in our local marine environment at the same time," Adam Porte, an Adopt-a-Block supervisor. "It’s a win-win-win!”

Isla Vista is a unique bluff-top ocean community that does not have assigned street sweeping days where all of the cars have to be off of the street on a certain day so the street sweeper can clean it. Therefore, the geographic area of Isla Vista relies solely on volunteers to remove all of the trash that accumulates between the cars and the curb year-round.

Volunteers are needed all year to help clean the streets of Isla Vista.

— Adam Porte is a supervisor for Adopt-a-Block.