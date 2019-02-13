Pixel Tracker

Money Actually Can Buy Love — Name Your Price for Shelter Pet on Valentine’s Day

By Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department | February 13, 2019 | 1:54 a.m.

As the saying goes, “you can’t put a price on love,” and with hundreds of cuddly canines, felines and rabbits looking for love this Valentine’s Day, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is giving adopters a chance to name their price to bring home a pet.

In honor of Valentine’s Day, Santa Barbara County Animal Services is making it easier to adopt a little love by discounting adoption fees. From Feb. 14 through Feb. 16, adopters can name their own price.

All animals are spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and vet-checked — services valued at more than $500 elsewhere. Matchmakers are ready to assist.

Having a pet in one’s life has been proven to bring happiness, decrease the risk of cardiovascular disease, all the while reducing blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and loneliness.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services also reminds those who already have pets this is a great time to show love for them by ensuring their license is up to date. Should a pet become lost, a license is its ticket home.

People also can get their pets a microchip, providing them with a permanent form of identification, also increasing their chances of making it home should they get lost.

Santa Barbara County Animal Services has hundreds of animals available. To find the right one, visit one of the three county shelters at 548 W. Foster Road, Santa Maria; 1501 W. Central Ave., Lompoc; and 5473 Overpass Road, Santa Barbara.

Adoption survey, license fees, and microchip fees do apply.

— Jackie Ruiz for Santa Barbara County Public Health Department.

