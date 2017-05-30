Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:23 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Adopt-A-School Gives Wing to Science, Math Career Paths

Santa Barbara Airport a long-time support of students

Isla Vista six-graders explore aviation career opportunities at Santa Barbara Airport.
Isla Vista six-graders explore aviation career opportunities at Santa Barbara Airport. (Isla Vista Elementary School)
By Lynn Houston for Adopt a School | May 30, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport hosted a Career Day on May 24 to celebrate 20 years as Isla Vista Elementary School's Adopt-A-School Program partner. Six hundred elementary students had opportunities to interact with aviation professionals.

The goal was to introduce students to the way science, technology, engineering and math can be used in the course of their daily work and to excite them about potential STEM careers of the future.

On May 25, the airport hosted the annual graduation party for the sixth-grade class at the Santa Barbara Zoo to celebrate their achievements.

"Teachers and administration have appreciated the consistency of the support the airport has shown over the years and have come to depend on our partnership," said Tim Lawton, education liaison for the Santa Barbara Airport.

"It brings them encouragement to know the airport has their backs," he said.

"For us, it's a joyous experience to be able to be a part of their support team. They know we're here to stay and will continue to help their students succeed for at least the next twenty years," he said.

— Lynn Houston for Adopt a School.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 