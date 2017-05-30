Adopt-A-School Gives Wing to Science, Math Career Paths

The Santa Barbara Airport hosted a Career Day on May 24 to celebrate 20 years as Isla Vista Elementary School's Adopt-A-School Program partner. Six hundred elementary students had opportunities to interact with aviation professionals.

The goal was to introduce students to the way science, technology, engineering and math can be used in the course of their daily work and to excite them about potential STEM careers of the future.

On May 25, the airport hosted the annual graduation party for the sixth-grade class at the Santa Barbara Zoo to celebrate their achievements.

"Teachers and administration have appreciated the consistency of the support the airport has shown over the years and have come to depend on our partnership," said Tim Lawton, education liaison for the Santa Barbara Airport.

"It brings them encouragement to know the airport has their backs," he said.

"For us, it's a joyous experience to be able to be a part of their support team. They know we're here to stay and will continue to help their students succeed for at least the next twenty years," he said.

— Lynn Houston for Adopt a School.