Posted on February 6, 2017 | 7:53 p.m.

Source: Dennis Lee

Adrian Azaragga passed away on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017.

Adrian was a resident of Santa Barbra, California, at the time of his passing.

Loving husband of Tyrone. Dear brother of Ryan.

He attended University at Buffalo. He was 29 at the time of his passing.

— Dennis Lee