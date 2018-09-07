Adrian Gamez Scores 2 Goals in SBCC Shutout of Citrus

Soccer

Adrian Gamez scored two goals in a 7-minute span of the second half on Friday, leading SBCC to a 3-0 men’s soccer shutout of Citrus in Glendora.

The Vaqueros are 4-0 and have outscored their opponents 12-2. Santa Barbara is unbeaten in its last 26 regular-season games (20-0-6). Citrus fell to 0-3.

Ameyawu Muntari opened the scoring in the 53rd minute on an assist from Joel Ramirez Vega. Gamez, a sophomore midfielder from Santa Barbara High, notched his first goal of the year at 65:38 with an assist from Jose Abitia. Gamez struck again at 72:34, making it 3-0.

The Vaqueros outshot the Owls 12-9 and had a 5-2 advantage in shots on goal. Goalie Lukas Schuh made two saves and earned his second shutout.

The Vaqueros are off for the next 11 days. They’ll travel to Rancho Cucamonga to take on Chaffey on Tuesday, Sept. 18 at 4 p.m.

