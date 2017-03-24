Baseball
Adrian Soracco’s Big Day Isn’t Enough for Bishop Diego
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 24, 2017 | 7:30 p.m.
Freshman Adrian Soracco drove in five runs, went 3-for-4 and belted a three-run homer for Bishop Diego in a 12-11 non-league baseball loss against Dunn on Friday.
The Earwigs scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Travis Pierce was 3-3 and Tyler Green had two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-7.
Bishop Diego is at Oak Park on Saturday.
