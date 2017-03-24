Adrian Soracco’s Big Day Isn’t Enough for Bishop Diego

Baseball

Freshman Adrian Soracco drove in five runs, went 3-for-4 and belted a three-run homer for Bishop Diego in a 12-11 non-league baseball loss against Dunn on Friday.

The Earwigs scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.

Travis Pierce was 3-3 and Tyler Green had two hits and two RBI for the Cardinals, who fell to 1-7.

Bishop Diego is at Oak Park on Saturday.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.