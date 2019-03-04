Adult, 2 Juveniles Arrested in Armed Robbery in Downtown Santa Barbara

An adult and two juveniles were arrested Sunday night following an armed robbery in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

At about 7:45 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of Carrillo and Chapala streets, where two people had been robbed at gunpoint, said Lt. Kenneth Kushner.

“Dispatch advised there were two black males with handguns,” Kushner said. “One suspect was identified as wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, and the other wearing a black hooded sweatshirt. The suspect wearing the red sweatshirt was seen pointing a handgun at the male victim.”

Officers arrived on scene quickly, and contacted two males and a female who matched the suspects’ descriptions at Anapamu and Chapala streets.

As the officers were preparing to conduct pat-down searches, one of the males fled on foot eastbound on Anapamu Street, Kushner said.

Officers gave chase, and quickly took Nathan P. Barcelona, 18, into custody, Kushner said, adding that Barcelona was in possession of a .380 semi-automatic pistol.

A pat-down search of a female juvenile turned up a black pellet gun in her sock, Kushner said.

Witnesses positively identified the three detained as suspects in the robbery, Kushner said.

“One of the two victims also positively identified involved suspects,” Kushner said. “Items taken by the suspects during the robbery were returned to the victim. The victims did not know the suspects in this case.”

Barcelona was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, carrying a concealed weapon, removing the serial number from a firearm, and resisting arrest.

He remained in custody without bail Monday afternoon, according to the Sheriff's Department.

The female juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, providing false identification to a police officer, and brandishing a firearm.

The male juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, providing false identification to a police officer, removing the serial number from a firearm, and carrying a loaded firearm in public, according to Kushner.

