Adult, 2 Teens Suspected in Car Vandalism Spree in Orcutt, Santa Maria

BB pistol Click to view larger
An adult and two teenagers are suspected in connection with a rash of recent car vandalism incidents in Santa Maria and Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. (Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | June 9, 2018 | 5:20 p.m.

An adult and two teenagers are suspected in connection with a rash of recent car vandalism incidents in Santa Maria and Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

Just after midnight early Saturday, a deputy pulled over a 2003 Toyota Corolla sedan with a spoiler matching the description of a suspect vehicle involved in the vandalism, sheriff’s spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

The car was stopped in Orcutt, in the area of Mira Flores Drive and Via De La Luna, a block east of South Bradley Road about a mile south of Clark Avenue. That is in the same neighborhood where several vehicle windows were shot out by what appeared to be a BB gun — on May 31 and June 7, Hoover said.

In all, she added, more than 24 vehicles were vandalized in the Orcutt and Santa Maria area on those dates.

“Sheriff’s deputies contacted the three male occupants, ages 19, 18 and 16, all from the Orcutt area,” Hoover said. “Deputies searched the vehicle and located a BB pistol.”

The adult driver, whose name was not released, was cited for expired registration and for contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The 16-year-old was cited for a curfew violation.

“The case is under investigation,” Hoover said. “Due to the investigation, no further details will be released.”

Once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the District Attorney’s Office with the recommendation that vandalism charges be filed, she said.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

