Adult and Teen Volunteers Needed at Central Library for Homework Help Program

The Santa Barbara Central Library is seeking volunteers for Youth Services’ homework help program to work with children in Kindergarten through sixth grade. This is an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the scholastic success of local students.

Adults and teens interested in this volunteering opportunity will need to attend a training from 1-2:30 p.m. Saturday, May 21, in the Island Room of the Santa Barbara Central Library, which is located at 40 E. Anapamu St.

Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of two hours a week assisting children with reading and/or homework.

Teen volunteers earn community service hours for their time; they must be in grade 10 or above and maintain at least a B grade point average. Volunteers 18 and older need to complete a background check/LiveScan and a TB test through Partners in Education.

Shifts are available 3:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

To sign up for the training, please call the Children’s Desk at 805.564.5603 or email [email protected].

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org.

— Connie Tran is the program coordinator at the Santa Barbara Public Library.