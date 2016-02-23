Adult and Teen Volunteers Needed at Central Library for Homework Help Program

The Santa Barbara Public Library System seeks volunteers for the Homework Help Program at the Central Library to work with children in Kindergarten through sixth grade.

This is an opportunity to make a tangible difference in the school success of local students. Adults and teens interested in volunteering will need to attend a training Saturday, Feb. 27, 2016, from 1-2:30 p.m. in the Island Room at the Santa Barbara Central Library, located at 40 E. Anapamu Street.

Volunteers are asked to work a minimum of two hours per week assisting children with reading and homework. Teen volunteers, who earn community service hours for their time, must be in grade 10 or above and maintain at least a B GPA.

Volunteers 18 and older need to complete a background check/livescan and a TB test through Partners in Education.

Shifts are available 3:30-6:30 p.m. Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 2:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.

To sign up for the training, please call the Children’s Desk at 805.564.5603 or email [email protected].

Information about Santa Barbara Public Library System locations, hours, events and programs is available at SBPLibrary.org. All Library programs are free and open to the public.

— Connie Tran is the programs coordinator at the Santa Barbara Central Library.