Adult Collaborative Courts Holds 68th Commencement

Judge Kay Kuns will host a commencement ceremony Tuesday, May 22, to honor individuals who have successfully completed one of the Adult Collaborative Courts. Graduation will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Santa Maria Veterans Memorial Building, 313 W. Tunnel.

The collaborative courts include: Substance Abuse Treatment Court, Dual Diagnosis Treatment Court, and Mental Health Treatment Court programs.

The graduation marks the 68th commencement of the Santa Maria program and celebrates National Drug Court Month. Certificates of completion and raffle prizes will be presented, and graduates will be given an opportunity to speak about their personal experience in the court program.

Special guests have been invited to speak and will personally congratulate each of the 10 participants scheduled to graduate. The guests will include representatives from the offices of Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham and Rep. Salud Carbajal.

Participation in these Adult Collaborative Court programs is a minimum of 12 months and each involves different phases of intensive treatment, probation supervision, and court reviews.

Sobriety, recovery and stability are promoted, and successful completion may result in dismissal of charges and early termination of probation.

The programs are a multi-departmental collaboration between the Superior Court, the Probation Department, the Offices of the Public Defender and the District Attorney, the Department Behavioral Wellness, UCSB, the Sheriff’s Office and community-based organizations.

Graduates have successfully completed their treatment program and have maintained sobriety.

To learn more about the Collaborative Courts including resources, legislation, and statistics, visit www.nadcp.org. For more about National Drug Court Month visit http://www.nadcp.org/advocacy/ndcm/.

— Karyn Milligan for the Santa Barbara County Probation Department.