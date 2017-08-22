Adult-Ed Classes Offer Write Stuff - And It’s Free

Intriguing characters, a good story line and a compelling narrative voice are among the properties of effective, publishable fiction.

Instructor Shelly Lowenkopf at SBCC School of Extended Learning will cover these necessary elements and more in the tuition-free class Getting Fiction Published: For Older Adults. Lowenkopf has some 30 years of experience at the executive editor level for a variety of publishers.

This is one of several classes geared toward readers and writers that's starting soon at the SBCC School of Extended Learning.

Modern and Classic Short Stories will give older adults the opportunity to pursue a close reading of texts, paying sustained attention to the characters, plot, style, images, metaphors, patterns, and themes that carry the story forward.

For more options, view the SBCC School of Extended Learning Fall Schedule.

— Angel Pacheco/Juliana Minsky for SBCC School of Extended Learning.




















