Woman, Infant Hurt in Collision with Suspected DUI Driver in Santa Maria

A man was arrested and a woman and an infant were injured after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday night at Main and Pine streets in Santa Maria.

Fire and police crews responded to the scene about 8:20 p.m.

Patrol Sgt. Steve Lopez said Carmelo Vasquez was eastbound on Main Street in a green 1986 Honda Accord. He turned northbound onto Pine Street and into the path of a gold 2007 Chevy pickup, causing the Chevy to broadside the Honda.

Lopez said a 22-year-old Oxnard woman in the Honda was airlifted to a nearby hospital with moderate to severe injuries. She was listed in stable condition. A 3-month-old infant was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation and later released to Child Welfare Services, according to Lopez.

He said none of the passengers in the Chevy was injured.

Lopez said the cause of the collision was determined to be a red light violation by Vasquez. He was arrested on charges of felony DUI and child endangerment and booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail. He is being held on $100,000 bail.

