Adult Volunteers Needed to Promote Library’s Summer Reading Program

The Santa Barbara Public Library System seeks enthusiastic adult volunteers to visit classrooms and promote summer reading to elementary school students in Santa Barbara area schools.

Volunteers will need to attend one of three training workshops in April to prepare and practice a brief classroom presentation.

During the month of May, volunteers will visit participating schools and present these promotional messages to encourage young readers to participate in the Summer Reading Program. Volunteers must be available during weekday morning and early afternoon hours to participate in this short-term opportunity. Interested volunteers are encouraged to contact their closest library branch for more information.

Three volunteer training sessions will be conducted at the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St. in Santa Barbara. Volunteers are welcome to choose the training they wish to attend:

» Thursday, April 24, 10:30 a.m. to noon

» Monday, April 28, noon to 1:30 p.m. (bring your lunch)

» Tuesday, April 29, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Summer reading is one key to preventing the learning loss that leaves some children behind at the start of the new school year. The 2014 Summer Reading Program, “Fizz, Boom, Read!,” begins on June 10 and runs through July 31. Participant surveys show that many children register for the program for the first time after receiving a classroom presentation. Volunteer outreach efforts are supported by Partners in Education and the Junior League of Santa Barbara.

For more information, contact any branch of the Santa Barbara Public Library or call Lisa Gonzalez at 805.564.5674. Visit the library system’s website SBPLibrary.org to find out about this and other programs at the Santa Barbara Public Library System libraries. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Lisa Gonzalez is a youth services project coordinator for the Santa Barbara Public Library System.