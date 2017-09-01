Adults, Kids to Sprint With Zest at Lemon Run

The Goleta Education Foundation’s Lemon Run is on Sunday, Sept. 10, squeezed in earlier this year, to kick off Goleta’s Lemon Month. The Lemon Run offers 10k and 5k races, and a kids 1k fun run.

The 10k begins at 8 a.m. and is a Grand Prix event. The 5k is a Jr. Grand Prix event and will begin at 9:15 a.m., followed by the 1k fun run at 10 a.m.

The Lemon Run begins and ends at Goleta Beach and will attract serious and casual runners and walkers who will travel along the Obern Trail on the paved path. To register for the Lemon Run go to www.active.com.

Proceeds from the Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run will benefit the elementary students in the nine schools in the Goleta Valley.

For more information about Goleta Education Foundation, and to sign up to volunteer or sponsor the Lemon Run, visit www.GoletaEducationFoundation.org.

Participants are encouraged to wear corporate, school, or club t-shirts to highlight team participation while supporting Goleta Education Foundation and pride in Goleta.

Adults and kids who attend the event to run, walk or volunteer will enjoy recovery time at the beautiful Goleta Beach and food from Wahoo’s Fish Tacos and Anna’s Bakery.

The Goleta Education Foundation Lemon Run is the kick-off event of Lemon Month in Goleta, with several events planned throughout September designed to show pride in Goleta, and the quality of life residents, businesses and students in the Goleta Valley enjoy.

Lemon Run supporters include: Deckers Brands, Montecito Bank & Trust, American Riviera Bank, La Quinta Inn and Suites, Marborg Industries and Noozhawk.

The Obern trail will be closed to bicyclists from UCSB to Puente Drive, and from South Fairview Road to Goleta Beach from 7-11 a.m. on Sept. 10.

The Goleta Education Foundation is dedicated to engaging the community to invest in and enhance an excellent education for all students attending schools in the Goleta Union School District.

— Lisa Rivas for Goleta Education Foundation.