Thursday, April 12 , 2018, 4:29 am | A Few Clouds 56º

 
 
 
Your Health
A Noozhawk partnership with Cottage Health

Adults Stay Active with Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Programs

Dancing, golf, tennis, hiking or just enjoying a park or beach is all in a day's 'work'

By Kathleen Sullivan, Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department | November 12, 2010 | 10:34 a.m.

Because Americans are living longer, we are concerned about retaining our youthful bounce and vigor. We all know the aging process brings about structural and functional changes to the body, but what exactly can we do to make the most of our middle and later years of life? The answer is easy: exercise! As an older adult, regular physical activity is one of the most important things you can do for your health. Active people tend to live longer, feel better about themselves and have more energy than couch potatoes. Staying active can help raise your energy level, manage stress, control your weight, maintain emotional well-being and prevent disease.

We are fortunate to live in a city that promotes being physically active, from walking at the beach to joining a multitude of health clubs or exercise programs. The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department has offered a wide variety of affordable fitness options for decades. Active adult programs and classes are offered year round and include dance classes, fitness programs, adult sports leagues, swimming at Los Baños del Mar Pool, 401 Shoreline Drive, playing tennis at public courts and golfing at the Santa Barbara Golf Club, 3500 McCaw Ave.

Don’t know the latest dances? Don’t have a dancing partner? No problem. Parks and Recreation dance classes such as ballroom, swing, country and Zumba Gold are a fun way to get moving and socializing. Dancing is great for the muscles, balance and aerobic health. Concentrating on the music and the rhythm is also good for mental fitness. Most classes are held in the Carrillo Recreation Center Ballroom, 100 E. Carrillo St., with its unique spring-loaded floor, used by local dancers for more than 90 years and recently renovated. Beginning and intermediate level classes are offered in each type of dance style. Sign up for a full six-week session or drop in for a one-shot twirl.

You can work your muscles and add aerobic benefits while you enjoy that same summertime feeling you had as a kid in the pool. You can’t beat the heated, outdoor, 50-meter Los Baños Pool near the Santa Barbara Harbor for a perfect way to add swimming to your fitness routine. It’s a great stress reducer and easy on the soft tissue. Swim laps weekdays and weekends plus have access to the weight room as an additional benefit.

Get into the swing of golf! Walking 18 holes at the city’s municipal course is a workout in itself, let alone hitting the ball. Take a lesson, join a golf group and meet new people while out in the fresh air and enjoying the ocean and mountain views. This classic golf course provides an enjoyable experience at a very affordable price. Click here to register for Internet tee times, which makes it easy to schedule a game.

Participating in team sports doesn’t have to stop based on your age. Join a city sports league and feel like a kid again. Shoot some hoops, hit a homer and live actively. Adult leagues in softball, indoor volleyball, basketball and soccer. Join as an individual or round up your friends to make a team.

Tennis is a game to play and enjoy no matter what your age or ability. Playing tennis can increase your vigor and vitality, improve reflexes, and strengthen your body and mind. We offer group classes and private lessons year round at the Municipal Tennis Center, 1414 Park Place at Old Coast Highway. If you already play and love doubles, check out our fun social round robin doubles Mondays at 6:15 p.m. at Pershing Park, 100 Castillo St. For a unique high-energy workout, try our Cardio Tennis class at 9 a.m. Wednesdays.

Did you know Santa Barbara has 12,000 acres of open space and 57 parks? Think of the city as your own backyard. Get fit by exploring our open spaces through walking, hiking or biking from a vigorous nature hike through 20-acre Parma Park to a bike ride along Cabrillo Boulevard to a leisurely stroll and sit at Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden, 1500 Santa Barbara St. Pick up a free city park map at 620 Laguna St. and cover some ground.

The Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department publishes an online Activity Guide twice a year — August and March — which describes classes, programs, schedules and fees. Registration is online, in class, by mail or fax, or on-site. Click here for more information, or call 805.564.5418. Get moving!

— Kathleen Sullivan is with the Santa Barbara Parks and Recreation Department.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 

Special Reports

Heroin Rising
<p>Lizette Correa shares a moment with her 9-month-old daughter, Layla, outside their Goleta home. Correa is about to graduate from Project Recovery, a program of the Santa Barbara Council on Alcoholism & Drug Abuse, and is determined to overcome her heroin addiction — for herself and for her daughter. “I look at her and I think ‘I need to be here for her and I need to show her an example, I don’t want her to see me and learn about drugs’,” she says.</p>

In Struggle to Get Clean, and Stay That Way, Young Mother Battles Heroin Addiction

Santa Barbara County sounds alarm as opiate drug use escalates, spreads into mainstream population
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 8, 2015 | 11:45 p.m.
Safety Net Series
<p>Charles Condelos, a retired banker, regularly goes to the Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics for his primary care and to renew his prescription for back pain medication. He says Dr. Charles Fenzi, who was treating him that day at the Westside Clinic, and Dr. Susan Lawton are some of the best people he’s ever met.</p>

Safety Net: Patchwork of Clinics Struggles to Keep Santa Barbara County Healthy

Clinics that take all comers a lifeline for low-income patients, with new health-care law about to feed even more into overburdened system. First in a series
By Giana Magnoli and Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writers | @NoozhawkNews | September 9, 2013 | 11:20 p.m.
Prescription for Abuse
<p>American Medical Response emergency medical technicians arrive at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with little time to spare for victims of prescription drug overdoses.</p>

Quiet Epidemic of Prescription Drug Abuse Taking a Toll on Santa Barbara County

Evidence of addiction shows an alarming escalation, Noozhawk finds in Prescription for Abuse special report
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | updated logo | September 11, 2011 | 5:39 p.m.
Mental Health
<p>Rich Detty and his late wife knew something was wrong with their son, Cliff, but were repeatedly stymied in their attempts to get him help from the mental health system. Cliff Detty, 46, died in April while in restraints at Santa Barbara County’s Psychiatric Health Facility.</p>

While Son Struggled with Mental Illness, Father Fought His Own Battle

Cliff Detty's death reveals scope, limitations of seemingly impenetrable mental health system. First in a series
By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 30, 2010 | 1:17 a.m.
 
 