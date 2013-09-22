Advanced Veterinary Specialists Partners with United Blood Services for Community Blood Drive

Advanced Veterinary Specialists, Santa Barbara’s most comprehensive 24-hour emergency pet hospital, has announced a community blood drive to benefit United Blood Services, a nonprofit local blood center that provides blood and blood products for area hospitals.

“We realize the importance of blood transfusions for our pets, so it only makes sense that we humans would take the time to give blood for each other,” said Dr. Andrea Wells, DVM, DACVIM, founder of AVS.

The blood drive helps mark the one-year anniversary of the multispecialty hospital, which features board-certified doctors and specialized equipment in a 5,000-square-foot state-of-the-art facility at 414 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. The critical-care hospital is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and all holidays. The emergency staff is prepared to handle a variety of medical emergencies, including trauma, breathing problems, toxin ingestion, vomiting and more, when other veterinarian offices are closed.

The drive, to be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, is free and open to the community, and will be held in a United Blood Services mobile collection site at AVS. Appointments are suggested, and can be made by contacting [email protected].

— Dr. Andrea Wells DVM, DACVIM is the founder of Advanced Veterinary Specialists.