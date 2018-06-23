Learn About Advancements in Stroke Treatment As It Relates to Heart Disease

The Cottage Heart & Vascular Center at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital offers treatments for stroke as it relates to heart disease.

Dr. Joseph Aragon, interventional cardiologist, and director of Structural Heart Disease and the Cardiac Cath Lab at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, will speak on Tuesday, Aug. 29, about the latest treatment and procedures that can help reduce the chances of suffering a stroke due to a congenital heart defect or atrial fibrillation.

The free, 45-minute presentation begins at 6 p.m. at the Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 E. Harbor Blvd. in Ventura, and will be followed by ample time for questions from the audience. The event ends at 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital’s Heart & Vascular Center is a nationally recognized regional destination for cardiovascular expertise and medical management of complex heart and vascular conditions.

Click here to register for the free event, or call 1.844.514.3278.