Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 12:57 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Business

Advisors Matt Yonally, Chris Compogiannis Join Merrill Lynch Office in Santa Barbara

By Ana Sollitto for Merrill Lynch | June 3, 2015 | 8:10 a.m.

Merrill Lynch announced Tuesday that advisors Matt Yonally and Chris Compogiannis and their multimillion-dollar advisory practice joined its growing advisory office in Santa Barbara on May 21.

The team brings with them their two client associates, Amy Moore and Brenda Coy.

The team will report to Market Executive Linda Patel, who said: “Merrill Lynch is pleased to have this experienced team of innovative advisors who are committed to their clients. They joined us for our vast capabilities and our comprehensive and consultative approach to wealth management.”

Serving affluent families and business owners who value trust, transparency and confidentiality, the team has more than $300 million of client assets under management. The team’s production was north of $3 million last year.

“With the investment insights of Merrill Lynch and banking convenience of Bank of America, we have access to powerful resources that support our efforts in helping clients,” Yonally said. “After meeting with several firms and conducting months of due diligence, we chose the combination of Bank of America and Merrill Lynch because we believe that their lending capabilities and goals-based wealth management process distinguishes them from other firms.”

— Ana Sollitto represents Merrill Lynch.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 