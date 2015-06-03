Advisors Matt Yonally, Chris Compogiannis Join Merrill Lynch Office in Santa Barbara

Merrill Lynch announced Tuesday that advisors Matt Yonally and Chris Compogiannis and their multimillion-dollar advisory practice joined its growing advisory office in Santa Barbara on May 21.

The team brings with them their two client associates, Amy Moore and Brenda Coy.

The team will report to Market Executive Linda Patel, who said: “Merrill Lynch is pleased to have this experienced team of innovative advisors who are committed to their clients. They joined us for our vast capabilities and our comprehensive and consultative approach to wealth management.”

Serving affluent families and business owners who value trust, transparency and confidentiality, the team has more than $300 million of client assets under management. The team’s production was north of $3 million last year.

“With the investment insights of Merrill Lynch and banking convenience of Bank of America, we have access to powerful resources that support our efforts in helping clients,” Yonally said. “After meeting with several firms and conducting months of due diligence, we chose the combination of Bank of America and Merrill Lynch because we believe that their lending capabilities and goals-based wealth management process distinguishes them from other firms.”

— Ana Sollitto represents Merrill Lynch.