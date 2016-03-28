Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 5:10 pm | Mostly Cloudy 65º

 
 
 
 

Wind Advisory Issued as South Coast Braces for Night of 50 mph Gusts

Numerous reports of trees and power lines knocked down; blustery conditions expected to return Tuesday

Santa Barbara County firefighters cut up a eucalyptus tree that crashed onto the western end of Hollister Avenue in Goleta Monday during blustery conditions.
By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | March 28, 2016

Winds gusting to 50 mph were sweeping across Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Monday evening, and the National Weather Service issued a wind advisory through early Tuesday.

The weather service said northwest winds of 25 to 35 mph were expected to persist until just before daybreak Tuesday, with 50 mph gusts likely.

The strongest winds were blowing below canyons and passes of the Santa Ynez Mountains.

There were numerous reports of trees and power lines being knocked down, including a eucalyptus that crashed onto the western end of Hollister Avenue in Goleta, blocking traffic for a time.

Motorists were advised to use caution on Highway 192/East Valley Road through the Montecito foothills, on Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass and on Highway 101 along the western Gaviota coast.

Gale force conditions were creating rough, choppy seas in the Santa Barbara Channel. Winds of 20 to 30 knots (23 to 34 mph) were forecast through Tuesday night, with 8- to 13-foot seas.

Mostly clear skies are expected Tuesday, with South Coast high temperatures in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 50s in the North County.

Breezy conditions are likely to return in the afternoon at both ends of the county, with winds of 10 to 20 mph and gusts as high as 30 mph.

