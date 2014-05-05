Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:59 am | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Advisory Warns of Gusty Winds in Santa Barbara County

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | May 5, 2014

A wind advisory has been issued for most of Santa Barbara County, with gusty conditions expected Monday afternoon and into Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued the advisory, which takes effect at 3 p.m. Monday and extends until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

The blustery weather is expected to develop ahead of a cool but dry weather system that will move through the region, forecasters said.

Winds of 25-35 mph are likely, with gusts to 55 mph or more, forecasters said, adding that it's possible the advisory will be extended on Tuesday.

Motorists, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, are urged to use caution and be prepared for sudden crosswinds.

The windy conditions have prompted the county Air Pollution Control District to issue an Air Quality Watch for northern Santa Barbara County through Saturday.

"High winds are forecast that may produce elevated particle levels, with the highest levels expected in the Santa Maria area," the agency said in a statement.

Officials were encouraging people — especially those with heart or lung disease (including asthma), older adults, and children — to limit time spent outdoors, and avoid outdoor exercise when high concentrations of dust and particles are in the air.

Daytime highs through the week are expected in the low 70s, with overnight lows around 50.

A warm-up is predicted for the weekend, with highs approaching 80 Saturday and Sunday.

