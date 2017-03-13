Advocate to Consider Future of Mental Health Services

Rusty Selix, a mental health advocate and policy expert in California’s mental health system for nearly four decades, will be the featured speaker at the March meeting of the National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Santa Barbara County.

Selix's presentation, titled How Will DC and Sacramento Impact Santa Barbara Mental Health Services?, is at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 23, at the Mental Wellness Center Fellowship Club, 617 Garden St. The talk is free and open to the public.

He will consider how the current administration’s proposed American Health Care Act would change the future of mental health services, and discuss advocacy efforts to protect services. Selix's experience as a lawyer before becoming a lobbyist aids his understanding of the legal system.

“I’ve been lobbying since 1977 and in all that time, there’s never been a year like 2017,” Selix wrote in a recent blog post. “Sacramento is totally consumed by what will happen in D.C. and what it will mean.”

Following the presentation, Selix will answer questions about all aspects of our system of mental health services and how changes may impact those living with mental illness, as well as their families.

Selix is the co-author of California’s Proposition 63, the Mental Health Services Act. The proposition provides increased funding, personnel and other resources to support county mental health programs and monitor progress toward statewide goals.

Selix's talk will be followed by a Q&A session, and Spanish translation will be available. Guests are invited to arrive at 6:30 p.m. for coffee and dessert before the program begins.

For more information, contact Alex Heath at [email protected]center.org or 845-3298.

— Allie Lenney for National Alliance on Mental Illness Southern Santa Barbara County.