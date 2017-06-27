Advocates Urge Lompoc To Keep Funding Animal Services

City Council sets another meeting for July 13 as struggle to balance budget continues

Animal advocates filled the Lompoc City Council’s special budget meeting this week to lobby for ongoing funding for animal control services as the city continues to wrestle with money woes.

The meeting, the latest in a series tackling shortfalls, ended without adoption of a budget, and with the setting of another session for 6:30 p.m. on July 13.

The council directed staff to return with proposed cuts in some specific departments, voluntary furloughs and a hiring freeze.

The lack of a budget adoption Monday night means the city will open the new fiscal year, starting Saturday, without a spending blueprint. Council members previously granted themselves two extra months to adopt the budget.

Funding for assorted organizations has been added and subtracted in the weeks since the council began wrangling with the budget, including one draft calling for eliminating the Animal Services contract with the county.

But animal advocates urged the city to renew the contract with Santa Barbara County Animal Services, which includes operating the shelter in Lompoc.

Jill Anderson from Shadow’s Fund, a dog rescue group in Lompoc, said no organization, including hers, wants to take on the role of Animal Services.

“The role that Animal Services plays in protecting public health and safety is not only critical, it’s enormous,” she said, adding that without Animal Services, the city could see more attacks on animals and people, more communicable diseases among dogs and cats, and an increase in unwanted litters of animals.

The Lompoc shelter remains open six days a week, issues dog licenses, houses stray animals, provide information on responsible ownership and more, Animal Services Director Jan Glick said.

Councilman Dirk Starbuck asked if the county is paying its fair share for the unincorporated areas.

“We don’t need to be sold on it or what the rules are. We’re just trying to justify the cost to the taxpayers,” Starbuck said.

The county’s Animal Services budget comes from revenue from contracts with cities, fees paid by consumers and county dollars.

Glick said the county has based Lompoc's costs, approximately $25,000 a month or $360,000 a year, on a per-capita basis, using the same formula employed in other cities.

“I know that you feel you’re being overcharged for services, but the fact is Lompoc’s animal needs are being subsidized by the county and by private funding sources,” said Lee Heller, a volunteer for animal welfare matters and donor to the Lompoc shelter refurbishment project.

Those subsidies include grants such as those provided by PetSmart and nonprofit organizations, she added.

Animal Services isn’t the only funding threatened.

The city has proposed axing the crossing guard program funding provided as a partnership with the Lompoc Unified School District.

“I’m here to tell you how essential the crossing guards are to our community and the safety of our students,” said Brian Jaramillo, LUSD director of pupil support services.

Funding for local organizations, such as the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce, the Lompoc Museum and others, has been removed from and returned to the budget.

But Monday night, council members said they would prefer to provide limited funding for now, with a warning some groups might need to find other sources in the future.

To help ease the shortfalls, city staff proposed, and council members balked at, asking voters to approve three tax measures — boosting transient occupancy tax, or hotel bed tax, to 12 percent, hiking sales tax and raising utility users tax to

The contentious budget talks prompted City Manager Patrick Wiemiller to respond to allegations he had received hefty boosts in his salary, saying, “Somehow this has become about me.”

“I can’t state for what might be reported in Transparent California or where they’re getting their data from, but I have had no increase in pay or benefits in my entire time here. I just wanted to get that on the table,” Wiemiller said.

