Ady Colburn’s All-Around Play Leads San Marcos

Girls Volleyball

Ady Colburn made contributions all over the court Thursday night, sparking San Marcos to a 25-22, 25-20, 25-22 sweep over Buena in a Channel League girls volleyball match.

Coburn had six kills, five digs, 18 assists and four blocks, and the Royals improved to 2-2 in the Channel League.

"Without a doubt one of Ady's best all-around games," San Marcos co-coach Tina Brown said. "She kept us composed an disciplined throughout the night."

Jenna MacFarlane again was a workhorse for the Royals, recording a double-double with 15 kills and 11 digs. Delaney Werner kept the defense alive with 15 digs.

Kendall Williams provided some good play off the bench, posting five kills in nine attempts with no errors. j

