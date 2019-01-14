Affected by Government Shutdown? Dial 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County For Support

Today, Jan. 14, is the 24th day of the U.S. government shutdown, the longest in American history. For Santa Barbara County residents who have been impacted by the government shutdown, 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County offers Health and Human Services information and assistance in three ways:

Dial: 2-1-1

Text: Text your zip code to 898-211

Web: https://211santabarbaracounty.org/government-shutdown/

In California, an estimated 30,000 furloughed federal employees won’t receive a paycheck this month. On the state’s 2-1-1 website and at 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County, there is information ranging from financial support offered by companies such as AT&T, Verizon and Wells Fargo, to the status of government programs such as the Department of Labor, the Veteran’s Administration and the IRS.

Site users can search icons to find answers to the most common questions and how to access resources.

“County residents may quality for support from local programs if their income drops due to the shutdown,” said Elisa Pardo, program manager for 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County.

Two such programs are:

» Community Action Commission provides one-time utility assistance and home weatherization to qualified families, both owners and renters. Call for more information at 805-617-2897.

» Santa Barbara County federal employees impacted by the government shutdown can receive free food from Food Bank. In Santa Maria, 490 W. Foster Road, 805-937-3422; in Santa Barbara, 4554 Hollister Ave., or call 805-967-5741.

The 2-1-1 helpline is a national program started in 2000 by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC).

Because 2-1-1 is easy to remember and universally recognizable, it was established as the national dialing code for community information and referral services, enabling a critical connection between people at risk and local health and human service agencies and organizations.

2-1-1 serves some 291 million Americans (93 percent of the population), covering portions of all 50 states, and is available to 96 percent of all Californians.

In Santa Barbara County, 2-1-1 has operated under the auspices of the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CAC) since 2015, with financial support from Santa Barbara County, the city of Santa Barbara, the city of Carpinteria, First Five and the Hutton Parker Foundation.

“Our mission at CAC is to create opportunities for Santa Barbara families to achieve stability,” said Patricia Keelean, CEO of CAC of Santa Barbara County. “2-1-1 Santa Barbara County embodies that mission.”

There are more than 2,719 programs and services in Santa Barbara County to help residents during a personal crisis, a difficult family matter or a natural disaster.

2-1-1 Santa Barbara County helps residents access these programs with its personalized referral system, connecting people to health and human services, disaster relief and public information. The multilingual helpline (150 languages), is confidential and available 24/7 at no cost to the caller.

During the Thomas Fire and Montecito flood/debris flow, calls to 2-1-1 increased by 1,000 percent for disaster-related aid and information. More typically, the needs are for mental health and addiction services, housing, legal assistance, and public safety.

2-1-1 helpline referrals are tailored to the needs and circumstances of individual callers, taking into account accessibility, eligibility requirements and other factors through live assistance from trained and certified information-and-referral specialists.

County residents in need, or those who want to help someone who lives in the county, can call or text 2-1-1 with their inquiries (out-of-state residents can call 1-800-400-1572). Information also is on the 2-1-1 website www.211sbco.org.

— Sheri Mobley for Community Action Commission.