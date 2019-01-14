Pixel Tracker

Monday, January 14 , 2019, 2:40 pm | Mostly Cloudy 60º

 
 
 
 

Affected by Government Shutdown? Dial 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County For Support

By Sheri Mobley for Community Action Commission | January 14, 2019 | 12:06 p.m.

Today, Jan. 14, is the 24th day of the U.S. government shutdown, the longest in American history. For Santa Barbara County residents who have been impacted by the government shutdown, 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County offers Health and Human Services information and assistance in three ways:

Dial: 2-1-1
Text: Text your zip code to 898-211
Web: https://211santabarbaracounty.org/government-shutdown/

In California, an estimated 30,000 furloughed federal employees won’t receive a paycheck this month. On the state’s 2-1-1 website and at 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County, there is information ranging from financial support offered by companies such as AT&T, Verizon and Wells Fargo, to the status of government programs such as the Department of Labor, the Veteran’s Administration and the IRS.

Site users can search icons to find answers to the most common questions and how to access resources.

“County residents may quality for support from local programs if their income drops due to the shutdown,” said Elisa Pardo, program manager for 2-1-1 Santa Barbara County.

Two such programs are:

» Community Action Commission provides one-time utility assistance and home weatherization to qualified families, both owners and renters. Call for more information at 805-617-2897.

» Santa Barbara County federal employees impacted by the government shutdown can receive free food from Food Bank. In Santa Maria, 490 W. Foster Road, 805-937-3422; in Santa Barbara, 4554 Hollister Ave., or call 805-967-5741.

The 2-1-1 helpline is a national program started in 2000 by the Federal Communication Commission (FCC).

Because 2-1-1 is easy to remember and universally recognizable, it was established as the national dialing code for community information and referral services, enabling a critical connection between people at risk and local health and human service agencies and organizations.

2-1-1 serves some 291 million Americans (93 percent of the population), covering portions of all 50 states, and is available to 96 percent of all Californians.

In Santa Barbara County, 2-1-1 has operated under the auspices of the Community Action Commission of Santa Barbara County (CAC) since 2015, with financial support from Santa Barbara County, the city of Santa Barbara, the city of Carpinteria, First Five and the Hutton Parker Foundation.

“Our mission at CAC is to create opportunities for Santa Barbara families to achieve stability,” said Patricia Keelean, CEO of CAC of Santa Barbara County. “2-1-1 Santa Barbara County embodies that mission.”

There are more than 2,719 programs and services in Santa Barbara County to help residents during a personal crisis, a difficult family matter or a natural disaster.

2-1-1 Santa Barbara County helps residents access these programs with its personalized referral system, connecting people to health and human services, disaster relief and public information. The multilingual helpline (150 languages), is confidential and available 24/7 at no cost to the caller.

During the Thomas Fire and Montecito flood/debris flow, calls to 2-1-1 increased by 1,000 percent for disaster-related aid and information. More typically, the needs are for mental health and addiction services, housing, legal assistance, and public safety.

2-1-1 helpline referrals are tailored to the needs and circumstances of individual callers, taking into account accessibility, eligibility requirements and other factors through live assistance from trained and certified information-and-referral specialists.

County residents in need, or those who want to help someone who lives in the county, can call or text 2-1-1 with their inquiries (out-of-state residents can call 1-800-400-1572). Information also is on the 2-1-1 website www.211sbco.org.

— Sheri Mobley for Community Action Commission.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 