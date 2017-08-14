Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 2:52 pm | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
Your Health
Aflac Recognizes Heroes Who Help Children with Cancer

By Maria Zate for Cottage Children’s Medical Center | August 14, 2017 | 11:14 a.m.

Aflac Kicks Off 2017 Duckprints Tour at Cottage Children’s Medical Center in Santa Barbara by Honoring Heroes Who Have Made a Meaningful Difference in the Lives of Children with Cancer

Aflac has presented a group of heroes with Duckprints Awards for making an impact on the lives of children and families living with cancer.

Aflac, which specializes in voluntary insurance sales at the worksite in the U.S., is a corporate ally in helping children with cancer.

“At Aflac, we believe that everyone has the power to do good,” said Kathelen Amos, Aflac Foundation president. “Aflac adopted the charge more than 20 years ago to further childhood cancer research and treatment and to support families, and we haven’t looked back since.

“We are excited to kick off our 2017 Duckprints celebrations at Cottage Children’s Medical Center and to honor three inspiring, selfless individuals who truly embody what it means to do good,” she said.

The 2017 Duckprints awardees are:

Faith DeBrum Click to view larger
Faith DeBrum
Jasmin Castro Click to view larger
Jasmin Castro

Faith DeBrum: After being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma on her 11th birthday and completing four rounds of chemotherapy, Faith has been instrumental in Children's Miracle Network Hospitals’ fundraising for Cottage Children's Medical Center alongside corporate partner, Costco, where her parents work.

Jasmin Castro: Since she was 1 year old, Jasmin has been overcoming the odds — from a germ cell tumor and hearing loss to an aneurysm and coma. Today, 17-year-old Jasmin is in good health and sharing her experiences to raise money to help kids like her at Cottage.

Anita Williamson Click to view larger
Anita Williamson

Anita Williamson: Thanks to Williamson's generosity, children undergoing cancer treatment at Cottage Health's Grotenhuis Pediatric Clinics receive friendlier, more comfortable hospital garments free of charge to enhance the overall comfort of their hospital experience.

“Corporate support helps Cottage Children’s Medical Center provide the kind of advanced treatments and care for children with cancer that you’d otherwise find at an academic medical center,” said Magda Stayton, Cottage Health director of development.

“We’re grateful to Aflac for partnering with us to honor this group of outstanding heroes who are leaving their own footprints in the fight against childhood cancer,” Stayton said.

Childhood cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children under age 15, according to the National Cancer Institute. Yet, less than 4 percent of all federal funding for cancer research goes toward pediatric cancer, according to the Children’s Cancer Fund.

That’s why since 1995, Aflac has contributed more than $116 million to bridge the gap in funding and help find a cure. Each month, more than 17,000 Aflac independent sales associates contribute more than $500,000 from their commission checks to support childhood cancer research and treatment.

Leading up to September Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Aflac is calling on people across America to become active in the cause.

To honor the 25-year relationship between Cottage Health and Aflac, supporters are invited to make donations in $25 increments at www.cottagechildrens.org/cmn. These donations will be matched by Aflac, up to $5,000, until Sept. 30.

Aflac also is donating $2 to children’s cancer research and treatment for each Duckprints-related social media activity on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and/or Instagram, up to $1.5 million.

Twitter - $2 for any tweet using the hashtag #Duckprints or for retweets of Duckprints-related tweets.

Facebook - $2 for any share of posts related to Duckprints or using #Duckprints.

YouTube - $2 per view of the Duckprints videos on YouTube.

Instagram - $2 for every post using the hashtag #Duckprints.

Aflac also created a website (aflacduckprints.com) that enables users to nominate unsung heroes in their community who have made a difference in the lives of children and families facing cancer. People can follow the Aflac Duck on his journey to hospitals around the country honoring those heroes.

In addition, merchandise, such as plush Aflac Ducks and Duckprints-related T-shirts, slippers and other items are available for purchase at aflacduckprints.com, with all net proceeds going toward the treatment and research of childhood cancer.

— Maria Zate for Cottage Children's Medical Center.

 

