African Children’s Choir Features Kids Songs, Spirituals, Gospel Music in Benefit Concert

The African Children's Choir with its lively African songs and dances, will perform at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at Montecito Covenant Church, 671 Cold Springs Road, Santa Barbara. Tickets are not needed but donations are appreciated.

The African Children's Choir is a nonprofit humanitarian and relief organization dedicated to helping Africa's most vulnerable children today so they can help Africa tomorrow.

The program features well-loved children's songs, traditional spirituals and gospel favorites. Performances support African Children's Choir programs, such as education, care and relief and development.

Music for Life (MFL), parent organization for the African Children's Choir, works in Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda and South Africa. MFL has educated more than 52,000 children and impacted the lives of some 100,000 people through its relief and development programs during its history.

MFL’s purpose is to help create new leadership for tomorrow's Africa, by focusing on education.

The African Children's Choir has performed before presidents, heads of state and, most recently, at the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II. The choir has also had the honor of singing with such artists as Paul McCartney, Annie Lennox, Keith Urban, Mariah Carey and Michael W. Smith.

— Lydia Sherwood for African Children's Choir.